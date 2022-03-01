35.1 C
Abuja

Again, Sowore joins presidential race

News
Bankole Abe
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

PUBLISHER of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has again declared his intention run for president in the 2023 general elections.

Sowore’s declaration took place at the Women Development Center Abuja on Tuesday. 

He had earlier in the day hinted that he would be declaring his intention to contest the presidential election.

“Today in Abuja at noon, I will be declaring my intention to run for the position of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he wrote on his Facebook page. 

Sowore is expected to contest on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC).

He was the party’s candidate in the 2019 presidential election, when he garnered 33,953 votes.

On Tuesday he posted a picture that had the inscription ‘Sowore for President’.

Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore
- Advertisement -

Recently, Sowore had accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of arresting and filing charges against him to stop his declaration.

A team of armed policemen who laid siege to the entrance of the Court of Appeal in Abuja had last Thursday arrested Sowore over a petition by a former member of the House of Representatives, Ned Nwoko.

He was reportedly taken to the office of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at Guzape in Abuja.

After his release, Sowore said he was optimistic about becoming the country’s next president.

“I knew this is what’s going to happen, and I’m not surprised that that’s what they did. But when we got here, I made it clear to everybody, all of the police officers involved, that I can’t write any statement and I won’t accept any kind of bail condition attached to my release.

“They took me to their detention when they were tired, they came and called me that I should be going home. So I’m heading home now, no reason to worry, we know why this is happening, they are afraid of the future, they are afraid Sowore will declare very soon and become the President of Nigeria; you can’t stop me,” he had said.

Sowore has now joined the long list of Nigerians who have declared interest in contesting the presidential election in 2023.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Again, Sowore joins presidential race

PUBLISHER of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has again declared his intention run for president...
News

National Assembly rejects life pension for principal officers

THE National Assembly has rejected a bill seeking to grant life pension to its...
Legislature

Buhari asks National Assembly to amend newly signed Electoral Act

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has asked the National Assembly to amend the newly-signed Electoral Act...
Legislature

Constitution amendment: 10 controversial proposals

AS the National Assembly commences voting on 68 proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution...
Legislature

Reps reject bill seeking to place VAT on exclusive list

A BILL seeking to place value added tax (VAT) on the Exclusive Legislative List...
Advertisement

Most Read

Video does NOT show Malian woman being humiliated by French citizens

Ukraine confirms peace talks with Russia

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 1)

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

WAR: Contrasting fortunes of Russian and Ukrainian embassies in Abuja

Ukraine fast-tracks application for EU membership

Twelve different online scams you should know

Ukraine tells foreigners to enlist in diplomatic missions to fight Russia

Nigerians stranded in Ukraine can now enter Hungary and Romania visa free

Air Peace remains mum two days after Kano Emirate’s three-day ultimatum

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNational Assembly rejects life pension for principal officers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.