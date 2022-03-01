Again, Sowore joins presidential race

— 1 min read

PUBLISHER of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has again declared his intention run for president in the 2023 general elections.

Sowore’s declaration took place at the Women Development Center Abuja on Tuesday.

He had earlier in the day hinted that he would be declaring his intention to contest the presidential election.

“Today in Abuja at noon, I will be declaring my intention to run for the position of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Sowore is expected to contest on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC).

He was the party’s candidate in the 2019 presidential election, when he garnered 33,953 votes.

On Tuesday he posted a picture that had the inscription ‘Sowore for President’.

Recently, Sowore had accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of arresting and filing charges against him to stop his declaration.

A team of armed policemen who laid siege to the entrance of the Court of Appeal in Abuja had last Thursday arrested Sowore over a petition by a former member of the House of Representatives, Ned Nwoko.

He was reportedly taken to the office of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at Guzape in Abuja.

After his release, Sowore said he was optimistic about becoming the country’s next president.

“I knew this is what’s going to happen, and I’m not surprised that that’s what they did. But when we got here, I made it clear to everybody, all of the police officers involved, that I can’t write any statement and I won’t accept any kind of bail condition attached to my release.

“They took me to their detention when they were tired, they came and called me that I should be going home. So I’m heading home now, no reason to worry, we know why this is happening, they are afraid of the future, they are afraid Sowore will declare very soon and become the President of Nigeria; you can’t stop me,” he had said.

Sowore has now joined the long list of Nigerians who have declared interest in contesting the presidential election in 2023.