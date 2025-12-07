back to top

Air chief orders inquiry after NAF jet crash in Niger state

Photo of the Scene PC : NAF via X
Fatimah QUADRI
THE Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, has ordered the immediate establishment of a Board of Inquiry to investigate an in-flight emergency involving an Alpha Jet in Niger State.

The directive comes after two pilots safely ejected from the aircraft during a routine post-maintenance test flight from Kainji Air Base, preventing potential casualties when the jet crashed near Karabonde village in Borgu Local Government Area on Saturday, December 6.

The Force, in a post on its X handle on Sunday, December 7, commended the officers for their exceptional bravery and professionalism.

The ICIR had reported that the incident occurred on Saturday during a routine post-maintenance test flight from Kainji Air Base, when an Alpha Jet aircraft developed a fault.

The pilots safely ejected before the jet crashed near Karabonde village in Borgu Local Government Area.

The Nigerian Air Force reassured the public of its unwavering commitment to stringent safety standards and operational excellence.

“The NAF remains dedicated to safeguarding its personnel while protecting the lives and property of citizens in line with its constitutional mandate,” the statement added.

The NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, had earlier on Saturday praised the pilots for steering the aircraft away from populated areas before ejecting.

He said both officers were already receiving standard medical checks.

Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org

