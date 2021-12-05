Air Peace commences flight operations into Anambra

— 1 min read

….reveals plans to connect Kano, Ibadan and Port Harcourt in 2022

Air Peace has announced the commencement of scheduled flights into the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport from Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

This is coming days after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) approved the reopening of the airport for flight operations in a letter dated December 1st, 2021.

The airline’s spokesperson Stanley Olisa, in a press statement issued on Saturday, said Anambra people should now heave a sigh of relief as they could now fly directly from Lagos and Abuja into the Umueri Airport, noting that the airline would kick-off with four flights per week.

“This is great news for the people of Anambra State as we are launching four flights weekly into the new airport on Tuesday. For a start, we shall be operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and as operations gather momentum, we shall increase frequencies to daily flights.”

Olisa, who said that passengers could start booking on Air Peace’s website www.flyairpeace.com or its mobile app, stressed that the airline planned to connect Anambra to other cities, not only Lagos and Abuja.

“By the end of January 2022, we will have commenced the following connections: Anambra-Kano-Anambra, Anambra-Ibadan-Anambra and Anambra-Port Harcourt-Anambra. Air Peace is unwaveringly determined to interconnect Nigeria, providing connections which facilitate seamless economic exchanges and foster unity.”

He asserted that the consistent route expansion by the airline was a reflection of its ‘no-city-left-behind’ initiative which had seen the airline expand its footprints both in Nigeria and beyond, while easing the transportation burden of Nigerians.