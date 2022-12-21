31.1 C
Airline operators warn on flight cancellation over aviation fuel scarcity

Harrison Edeh
Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika
THE Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), as a body, has warned passengers of impending disruptions in scheduled flight operations due to the scarcity of aviation fuel, otherwise known as Jet-A1.

AON spokesman, Obiora Okonkwo, said in a statement today that the scarcity of the product during the Christmas and new year period would force airlines to reschedule flights, “leading to late operations and, or, cancellations.”

With growing concerns of insecurity on major highways, many Nigerians have been opting for inter-state trips by air.

Commercial airlines usually experience a surge in passenger traffic at this time of the year as families visit their home states from major cities like Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt for communal gatherings.

However, AON members feared that air passengers might not have it so easy this year-end due to the scarcity of JET-A1.

It stated, “This unintended development is a pain on airline operators and a stain on the industry, especially at this time of mass movement of people for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“While we do our utmost best to manage the situation and ensure safe flight operations, we plead the understanding of the travelling public in the circumstance.”

The operators further called on the concerned authorities, including product importers and marketers, to address the situation quickly with a view to easing the stress it would inflict on the travelling public.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

