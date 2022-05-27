Aishatu Binani wins APC Adamawa governorship primary

— 1 min read

SENATOR Aishatu Binani has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State after beating five contenders to win the ticket in the primary which was conducted in Yola, the state capital.

Binani is the current senator representing Adamawa Central at the National House of Assembly.

She was announced as the winner of the governorship primary, after polling 430 votes to defeat her closest rival, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nuhu Rinafu who also polled 288 votes.

The announcement of the result was made by the chairman of the party’s electoral committee, Gambo Lawan this morning, Friday, May 27, 2022.

A former governor, Umaru Bindow, also scored 103 votes clinching the third position in the election.

Other contestants in the race were the House of Representatives member, Abdulrazak Namdas, Safari Theman, and Umar Mustapha who scored 94, 21 and 39 votes respectively.

The ICIR gathered that Binani is the first female governorship aspirant to win a primary election to represent a major political party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

A former Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan had achieved this feat in the past after becoming the APC governorship flag bearer in the Taraba State in 2015.

She, however, lost to Governor Darius Ishaku at the poll.