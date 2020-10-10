Akeredolu, Agboola, Jegede win polling units

THE three major contenders in the Ondo State 2020 gubernatorial election have won their respective polling units.

The Ondo State governor and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu, won the election held in his unit.

In the result announced by INEC, Akeredolu had 413 votes at the unit 6 Ward 5, Isokun, Ijebu Owo, where he voted, while the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, polled 12 votes and the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, who is the deputy governor got zero vote at the unit.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Deputy Governor and the governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, has won his polling unit in Kiribo in the Ese Odo Local Government Area.

According to the result announced by INEC, Agboola won the Apoi Ward II, Unit 004, Idumado Quarters, Kiribo with 395 votes.

The Ondo State Governor and APC flagbearer, Rotimi Akeredolu, scored 13 votes while the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, secured five votes.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede, has won the election at his polling unit.

Jegede won the election held at PU 009, Ward 02 Sacred Heart Primary School, Akure South Local Government Area where he voted.

He polled 375 votes to beat the APC candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu, who polled 103 votes.

The ZLP candidate, Agboola Ajayi, scored 11 votes at the unit.