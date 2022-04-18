Akeredolu dismisses death rumours, backs wife’s senatorial bid

— 1 min read

ONDO State governor Rotimi Akeredolu has endorsed the senatorial ambition of his wife, Betty.

Betty Akeredolu has declared her intention to contest the Imo East Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akeredolu’s wife is from Imo State.

The governor endorsed his wife’s senatorial ambition shortly after returning to the country from Germany amid rumours that he has passed on.

It was rumoured over the weekend that the governor was sick and eventually died in a German hospital.

However, Aleredolu has dismissed the rumours after releasing a video where he was seen singing and dancing.

A statement posted by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Facebook said Akeredolu arrived the country late Sunday evening.

- Advertisement -

“Ondo State Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, arrived at the International wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria, at exactly 10:35 pm on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

“Few hours after his arrival in the country, the governor declared his support for his wife’s ambition in a statement he personally signed.

“Recall that the state opposition Peoples Democratic Party had on Sunday alleged that the governor was using the state’s fund to sponsor the wife’s senatorial ambition in Imo state.

“But in a subtle response, Akeredolu said he believed in the mission of the First Lady to emancipate women from the shackles of all forms of oppression.

“He described her as a fiercely independent personality who is never afraid to voice her dissent on any issue,” Olatunde said in the statement.

During Akeredolu’s stay in Germany, there were reports that he was receiving treatment in a hospital.

But Olatunde, in a statement, faulted the reports, saying that the governor had on March 23, 2022, sent a letter to the State House of Assembly that he would be away for 14 working days as the first part of his 2022 annual leave, thereby transferring power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

- Advertisement -

Last week, another report emerged that the governor died in a German hospital.

But, in reaction to the rumours, Akeredolu’s wife posted a video on her Facebook page. The video showed the governor singing gospel songs and dancing.