32.1 C
Abuja

Akeredolu dismisses death rumours, backs wife’s senatorial bid

News
Bankole Abe
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

ONDO State governor Rotimi Akeredolu has endorsed the senatorial ambition of his wife, Betty.

Betty Akeredolu has declared her intention to contest the Imo East Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akeredolu’s wife is from Imo State.

The governor endorsed his wife’s senatorial ambition shortly after returning to the country from Germany amid rumours that he has passed on.

It was rumoured over the weekend that the governor was sick and eventually died in a German hospital.

However, Aleredolu has dismissed the rumours after releasing a video where he was seen singing and dancing.

A statement posted by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Facebook said Akeredolu arrived the country late Sunday evening.

- Advertisement -

“Ondo State Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, arrived at the International wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria, at exactly 10:35 pm on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

“Few hours after his arrival in the country, the governor declared his support for his wife’s ambition in a statement he personally signed.

“Recall that the state opposition Peoples Democratic Party had on Sunday alleged that the governor was using the state’s fund to sponsor the wife’s senatorial ambition in Imo state.

“But in a subtle response, Akeredolu said he believed in the mission of the First Lady to emancipate women from the shackles of all forms of oppression.

“He described her as a fiercely independent personality who is never afraid to voice her dissent on any issue,” Olatunde said in the statement.

During Akeredolu’s stay in Germany, there were reports that he was receiving treatment in a hospital.

But Olatunde, in a statement, faulted the reports, saying that the governor had on March 23, 2022, sent a letter to the State House of Assembly that he would be away for 14 working days as the first part of his 2022 annual leave, thereby transferring power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

- Advertisement -

Last week, another report emerged that the governor died in a German hospital.

But, in reaction to the rumours, Akeredolu’s wife posted a video on her Facebook page. The video showed the governor singing gospel songs and dancing.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of 10-year-old pupil during Dubai games

A NIGERIAN mother has cried out after her 10-year-old daughter who is a pupil...
Media Opportunities

Thomson Reuters Foundation offers food security reporting workshop

THOMSON Reuters Foundation is inviting applications for its workshop themed 'Reporting on Food and...
Police

Police commence investigation into alleged rape of Chrisland school pupil

THE Lagos State Police Command says it has commenced an investigation into the alleged...
News

APCON to sanction Sterling Bank for likening resurrection to Agege bread in Easter advert

THE Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has vowed to sanction Sterling Bank Plc...
News

Nigerian Police procures armoured vehicles, other assets

THE Nigerian Police Force has purchased additional 15 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), 55 lorries,...
Advertisement

Most Read

2023: Call your supporters to order, Osinbajo has rights to contest as you –APC...

INVESTIGATION: How corps members falsify medical documents, feign illness to bypass NYSC protocols

Has NFT become a money-making machine for digital artists?

NDLEA intercepts cocaine consignments at various airports, arrests five alleged traffickers

Nigerian Police procures armoured vehicles, other assets

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Police commence investigation into alleged rape of Chrisland school pupil

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of 10-year-old pupil during Dubai games

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.