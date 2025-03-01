Akpabio-Natasha rift: Saraki calls for thorough investigation

FORMER Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on the leadership of the Senate to institute a transparent and unbiased investigation into the ongoing dispute between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts on Saturday, Saraki emphasised that the credibility of the Senate as an institution is at stake and should be protected above individual interests.

He said, “I have watched from afar the recent development in the Senate between Godswill Akpabio, and the Senator from Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. It is a development that has made me sad because of its overall negative effect on the integrity, sanctity, image, and public perception of the institution.

“I believe that every person who has had anything to do with the National Assembly, particularly as a leader, member, and worker should always jealously protect these values which make the institution, an important one among the three arms of government.”

Saraki stressed that the allegations and counter-allegations between the two senators should not be allowed to damage the public perception of the Senate.

He urged all parties involved, including their supporters, to be mindful of their actions and ensure that due process is followed in resolving the issue.

“At this point, with the public claims made by the Senator, the right measure to take is to institute an open, transparent, and honest investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions. Both parties must submit to the investigation, fully cooperate with the committee, and stake their claims before it,” he suggested.

“This is not the first time a Senate President would appear before the committee to aid it in the conduct of a transparent and open investigation.”

Citing his own experience as Senate President during the 8th Assembly, Saraki recalled how he voluntarily appeared before the Ethics Committee when accused of importing an official vehicle without paying customs duty.

According to him, the open and transparent manner in which the investigation was conducted cleared all doubts and upheld the Senate’s credibility.

“We should not allow the Senate to be cast in the shroud of an institution encouraging sexual harassment, gender bias, abuse of office, flagrant disregard for standing orders and rules, and lack of orderliness. This is what a transparent, open, and unbiased investigation should achieve.

“The due process should be followed in this case such that where anybody is found to have committed any wrong, it should be pointed out and corrected. Also, the right remedy should be made.”

Saraki maintained that the investigation should focus on uncovering the truth, ensuring accountability, and reinforcing the sanctity of the legislative body.

While refraining from taking sides, he made it clear that his primary concern was the protection of the Senate’s integrity.

“For me, the institution of the Senate is so important, sacred, and pre-eminent. All lovers of democracy should always work to strengthen it. No leader or member should be allowed to openly or surreptitiously work to subvert its sanctity.”

The ICIR reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan, while appearing on Arise TV on Friday, accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

She alleged that the Senate President had, on two occasions, made sexual advances at her, claiming that the seating arrangement was part of a ploy to frustrate her legislative duties.

The Kogi lawmaker stated that her situation could be likened to a student failing an examination because she refused to sleep with her lecturer.

Reacting to the allegations through his media consultant, Kenny Okulogbo, Akpabio described the allegations against his principal as baseless and fictitious lies.