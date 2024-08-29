back to top

Akwa Ibom CP, Ayilara, dies in Lagos hospital

News
Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara
Bankole ABE
THE Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police (CP), Waheed Ayilara, has died in a Lagos hospital. 

Ayilara, who served as a former deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, Lagos, was said to have attended his boss’s son’s wedding and a senior colleague’s retirement and birthday ceremony in Lagos before his passing.

The news of his death sent shockwaves through the police community, especially his colleagues who saw him hours before he died.

Sources at the events he attended revealed he was in great spirits and showed no signs of illness.

It was gathered that the CP sought medical attention at the hospital on August 28, shortly after attending the party.

Colleagues remembered Ayilara as a compassionate and devoted officer, whose absence will be profoundly felt.

“He was an exceptional leader and mentor to many,stated a unit head at State CID, Yaba.


     

     

    The ICIR reported in April that a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Gbolahan Olugbemi, was found dead in his home in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

    Olugbemi worked at the Lagos State Police Command and went to celebrate the Easter holidays in the town.

    The police chief, who was celebrated for his role during the #EndSARS protest, died in a mysterious circumstance.

    His death threw his family and the Police Force into mourning.

     

