Akwa Ibom people query government over 2019 constituency projects

Ekemini SIMON & Abasifreke EFFIONG

PEOPLE in Akwa Ibom are demanding proof of implementation of constituency projects in 2019 from their representatives in the state House of Assembly.

The call was made following claims by the state government that it spent N1.057 billion for “facilitation of 26 constituency development projects in the 26 State constituencies of Akwa Ibom State”, in the 2019 annual report and audited financial statements of the state for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Members of the House of Assembly who spoke to our reporters said funds were budgeted or spent no constituency projects in 2019 and expressed shock that N1.057 billion was posted in the report as expenditure for that purpose during the year.

The Akwa Ibom State Government on November 18 circulated an annual report and audited financial statements for the year 2019 after a news report raised an alarm about extra-budgetary expenditures in the annual report of the Accountant General of the state.

The government told journalists that figures in the previous report were a “coding error” which occurred during the preparation of the report.

In the new annual report and audited financial statements, an expenditure of N1.057 billion is posted for constituency projects in 2019.

Both serving and immediate past members of the House of Assembly whose tenure elapsed in June 2019 have said that they did not execute constituency projects in 2019.

The immediate past Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Onofiok Luke, said members of the House of Assembly did not nominate constituency projects, as it is usually the tradition, in 2019.

However, it was confirmed that members of the House of Assembly were allowed to nominated constituency projects in 2018, some of which have not been completed.

The projects dominated by each of the 26 House members in 2018 cost N40 million.

“Most of the constituency projects embarked upon were not completed because the funds were not released. The projects were costed at N25 million including relevant taxes. N15 million was agreed as what will remain for us which would help some members use and support small businesses and other sundry expenses”.

“Sadly, till date, the resource persons who did the jobs have not been paid balance for the job; that is why most of us could not complete the projects we embarked upon. Those who used their money to complete some of the projects because of the elections are still owing banks the loan they got to facilitate the job”, a lawmaker who did not want to be named told these reporters. Other members of the House corroborated this.

A cross-section of Akwa Ibom citizens who met in Uyo on November 26 for the 2020 Community Forum on Constituency Projects called on the House of Assembly to show proof of implementation of the 2019 constituency projects published in the report.

The forum, which was convened by Policy Alert, with support from Actionaid Nigeria and the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), in a communique requested the House of Assembly to publish details of the 2019 constituency projects and how much they cost.

The communiqué reads in part:”Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly (AKHA) members responsible for nomination of constituency projects across 26 state constituencies should publicly disclose the type of nominated and implemented constituency project(s) for 2019 and 2020 in their respective State constituencies.”

“AKHA members responsible for nomination of constituency projects across 26 state constituencies should publicly disclose the sites or location of the nominated and implemented constituency project(s) for 2019 and 2020 in their respective State constituencies.

“AKHA members responsible for nomination of constituency projects across 26 state constituencies should publicly disclose the current status of the project(s) nominated and implemented for each constituency project(s) for 2019 and 2020 in their respective State constituencies.”

“The members of the House responsible for nomination of constituency projects across 26 state constituencies should publicly disclose the contractors for the project(s) nominated and implemented for each constituency projects for 2019 and 2020 in their respective State constituencies.”

“The House members responsible for nomination of constituency projects across 26 state constituencies should publicly disclose the date of commencement, completion, and commissioning of nominated and implemented constituency project(s) for 2019”, the communique reads.

The forum said that henceforth members of the House of Assembly should provide details of proposed constituency projects in the budget for transparency and to enable grassroots actors track, ensure efficient implementation, exercise ownership and protect such projects.

HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY REACTS

Some members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly who spoke to our reporters said the expenditure posted in the report might put them and their family members under attack from their constituents.

Following the controversy generated by the state’s audited report for 2019, the House of Assembly held a closed-door meeting on November 25 with the Accountant General, Uwem Andrew-Essien.

The meeting, which was held in the office of the leader of the house of assembly, mr udo kieran, between 10a.m and 11:25 a.m was attended by deputy chief whip of the house, nse essien; aniekan uko member representing ibesikpo asutan; usoro akpanusoh (esit eket/ ibeno) charity ido (ukanafun); ifiok udoh (nsit ibom); Anietie Eka (uyo); kufreabasi edidem (itu); Esse umoh (ssien udim); and udeme otong (abak).

At the meeting, which was inconclusive, our source said the lawmakers agreed that the Accountant General should be invited to give explanations on the expenditure when the House of Assembly resumes from recess on December 3.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Information, Aniefiok Dennis, has said that the House of Assembly will address the people of the state on the issue when the House resumes from recess.

“I’m working with the chairman, Public Accounts Committee and the chairman, Committee on Appropriations and Finance; in few days the House will have opportunity to address the press on the budget be it 2019 or 2020”, Dennis said.

EXECUTIVE RESPONDS

The Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Akan Okon, explained that the expenditure posted for the facilitation of 26 constituency projects in the 26 state constituencies in the 2019 report was payment for constituency projects done in 2018.

“Money was not paid in full for all the projects. And mind you, some of the projects were completed in 2019, so the expenditure posted in the report is for payments done in 2019. It does not necessarily mean payment for new projects, but ongoing ones”, Okon said.

Also, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, in response to enquiry on the controversial expenditure in 2019 for constituency project, said via SMS that the expenditure was payment for ongoing projects.

“In 2019, the Assembly transited from the sixth to the seventh assembly. The fifth and sixth Assemblies had undertaken constituency projects which had to be paid for in 2019. That accounts for the sum you find attached thereto”, Ememobong said.

Only one out of five serving members of the House of Assembly who spoke to these reporters admitted that the constituency projects he nominated in 2018 was paid for in 2019.

Two former members of the House of Assembly said though the projects they nominated were completed, the government is yet to pay for them.