Al Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of killing, injuring its reporters in West Bank raid

AL JAZEERA Media Network has condemned the killing of one of its veteran journalists Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old was covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp when she was shot in the face by a single bullet, despite wearing a press vest.

“The Israeli authorities are also responsible for the targeting of Al Jazeera producer Ali al-Samudi, who was also shot in the back while covering the same event, and he is currently undergoing treatment,” the Network said in a statement.

A Palestinian journalist Mujahed al-Saadi, who witnessed the shooting said journalists had been targeted.

“I told them that we are being targeted, that we’ve been shot at. I turned and found Shireen on the ground. The shooting continued for more than three minutes.

“We could not provide first aid to Shireen. The youth in the street came to us and tried to pull Shireen out but were also shot at. Whenever anyone moved forward, they were shot at.”

Al Jazeera Media Network described the shooting as a “heinous crime, which intends to only prevent the media from conducting their duty” and called on the international community to condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their intentional targeting and killing of Shireen.