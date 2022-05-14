Alleged Blasphemy: Killing of Deborah deeply distressing, unfortunate – Osinbajo

— 1 min read

NIGERIA’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has described the death of a second-year student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Yakubu, as deeply distressing and unfortunate.

Osinbajo said this on Friday while answering a question by a journalist concerning the killing of Deborah by some youths in Sokoto, the state capital.

“I must say that the killing of Deborah Samuel is a deeply distressing thing, very disturbing. It is such an atrocious killing of the young lady by a mob who took the law into their own hands. It is very unfortunate,” Osinbajo said.

He also commended the “swift reaction” of the Sokoto State Government and the Sultan of Sokoto to the incident.

The ICIR had reported that some youths in Sokoto State stoned and burnt a female student to death after accusing her of blasphemy against the Islamic Prophet Muhammed.

Osinbajo said the swift reaction was highly commendable as it demonstrated the outrage of millions of Nigerians and the desire of everyone to ensure that the perpetrators are quickly apprehended and prosecuted.

Quoting the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo said there was no excuse for anyone to take the law into their own hands irrespective of the provocation.

“There are set processes for ensuring that we are able to redress whatever wrongs that are done against us.

“We must express our condolence to the family of the young lady, Deborah Samuel. I can’t imagine how her parents, siblings and members of her family feel, not just about her death, but the very horrendous nature of its occurrence. It is very sad, indeed, and I extend our sincere condolences to them. I ask that the Almighty will comfort them at this time,” he said.