Alleged cybercrime: court strikes out Justice Chidiebere’s bail application

The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out the bail application filed by detained podcaster Justice Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack.

Chidiebere is facing charges bothering on allegations of inciting soldiers to create discontent within the Nigerian Army.

A judge , Joyce Abdulmalik, made the decision following a disagreement among the defendant’s lawyers over legal representation during Thursday’s proceedings.

He consequently adjourned the case to May 18 for hearing of a fresh bail application.

The decision followed an application from a former counsel to Chidiebere, Marshall Abubakar, to withdraw the bail application earlier filed on behalf of the defendant.

The ICIR reported that Chidiebere was arraigned by the State State Services (SSS) last week in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/253/2026, as the SSS accused him of alleged cybercrime offences linked to a viral video concerning the Nigerian Army.

Chidiebere was accused of circulating false information and publishing materials capable of causing public unrest, and was reportedly arrested by the Nigerian Army before being handed over for prosecution.

The video was said to have been accompanied by statements posted on his X handle, alleging inadequate feeding of Nigerian soldiers.

The court had, on May 4, scheduled May 14 for the hearing of his bail application after he was arraigned by the DSS and pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge.

When the case was called on Thursday, Leyii Abueh, from the Federal Ministry of Justice, informed the court that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) had taken over the matter from the SSS in line with the relevant section of the law.

However, lawyers Femi Balogun and Abubakar both announced appearances for the defendant, with Balogun informing the court that he had been briefed by Chidiebere’s family to take over the bail application already before the court.

Abubakar, however, insisted that he remained the defendant’s counsel, stating that he had been appearing in the case and had not been formally disengaged.

The judge thereafter asked the defendant to identify his counsel, and the accused pointed to Balogun, a development that made Abubakar applied to withdraw all processes he had filed in the case, including the bail application relied upon by Balogun.

The judge struck out the applications filed by Abubakar and adjourned the matter until May 18 for hearing of a fresh bail application.