22.9 C
Abuja
HomePolitics and GovernanceJudiciary
Judiciary

Alleged impeachment of deputy governor: Court orders Obaseki, DSS, to maintain status quo

Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE
EDO State Governor Godwin Obaseki, his deputy Philip Shaibu with a Cross section of workers during the celebration of this year's Workers'Day

Related

A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja has again restrained the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, from instigating any alleged impeachment process against his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The court gave the ruling pending the determination of the matter.

Additionally, Shaibu was prevented from being detained, arrested, or subjected to harassment by the Inspector General of Police or Department of State Service (DSS).

The Deputy Governor had submitted an ex parte motion and a move on notice to the court, asking it to halt the alleged impeachment proceedings against him.

The Governor of Edo State, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, and the Chief Judge of Edo State are the first through fifth defendants in the lawsuit with number FHC/ABJ/ CS/1027/2023.

In his earlier ruling on Friday, August 4, Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed had instructed the parties in the lawsuit to maintain the “Status quo ante bellum”.

Additionally, he ordered the defendants to provide justification for rejecting the plaintiff’s request for interim orders.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, George Ibrahim, informed the court at the resumed hearing on Thursday, August 10, that the third, fourth, and fifth defendants had shown cause and had received their counter affidavits from them.

In response, I. Awo, counsel for the second defendant, argued that the DSS shouldn’t have been included in the case.

However, he requested the court’s permission to take the necessary action.

The presiding judge made a decision and instructed the parties to follow it up until the case was resolved.

The second defendant was given two working days to provide justification and postponed the hearing until August 22.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Recently, there has been a decline in the friendship between Obaseki and Shaibu, his deputy.

    According to reports, Obaseki and his deputy’s relationship has soured ahead the Edo state governorship contest next year.

    Obaseki and Shaibu had different roles in the previous governor, Adams Oshiomhole’s government.

    Obaseki led the economic team, and Shaibu previously served as a member of the Edo State House of Assembly.

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | [email protected] | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    World News

    ECOWAS orders deployment of standby troops to Niger

    The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its standby force to...
    Environment

    2023 flood: Over 33,000 persons already affected – NEMA

    THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said at least 33,983 persons have been...
    News

    Tribunal sacks Kano rep over certificate forgery

    THE National and State House of Assembly elections petition tribunal in Kano has nullified...
    Sports

    NASS seeks to address country’s football challenges, summons NFF

    IN a bid to address the challenges bedevilling football administration in Nigeria, the National...
    Conflict and Security

    The cost of getting kidnapped in Nigeria

    In recent years, Nigeria has seen a sharp increase in kidnappings. This has seen...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    ECOWAS orders deployment of standby troops to Niger

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.