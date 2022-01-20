28.1 C
AMCON takes over assets of Ibadan DisCo’s core investor

Harrison Edeh
1min read

THE Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over the assets of Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing (IEDM) Limited, the core investor of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

In a public notice seen by the The ICIR, AMCON stated that it had appointed  Osayaba Giwa-Osagie  to take over the the entire undertakings.

The takeover also include the assets of IEDM, including shares and interests in related companies and entities, in addition to  the  monies kept in of the 25 banks in Nigeria.

Notably, AMCON executed the takeover of IEDM following a default in a loan servicing agreement executed with Polaris Bank.

”AMCON has pursuant to Section 48 and 61 of AMCON Act 2010 been appointed Receiver/Manager over all the Assets of Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Limited as stipulated in the instruments executed in favour of AMCON by virtue of the Loan Purchase and Limited Servicing Agreement executed with Polaris Bank Limited dated 30th November 2018 and a Notice of Appointment of the Receiver/Manager dated August 6th, 2021, which was duly stamped by the Commissioner for Stamp Duties,” the statement read.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had previously fined IBEDC ₦50 million for ”its failure to secure a refund of an interest free loan the board of IBEDC granted to its core investor group.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had, recently  in an interview on Channels Television,  said he was not happy with the state of electricity in Nigeria.

He had also questioned the financial and technical competencies of the electricity distribution companies inherited by the administration.

Power generation in the country still hovers below 5,000MW despite the 13,000MW installed capacity.

Industry sources say the move on  takeover and restructuring witnessed in some of the DisCos is not unconnected with the Federal Government’s displeasure on the inefficiencies, despite trillions of naira spent on intervention by the government.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

