Amid terror alert, Buhari jets out to London for medical for check-up

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is set to jet out to London, the United Kingdom (UK), for a routine medical check-up.

The President is embarking on the foreign trip shortly after presiding over an emergency meeting with security chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting followed alerts issued by the United States, the UK and some other countries to warn of likely terrorist attacks in Nigeria, particularly in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a tweet by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari will depart Abuja on Monday, October 31, and is expected back in the country in the second week of November.

The President had canceled the planned inauguration of the new Technology and Innovation Complex of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to preside over an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.

However, he traveled to Owerri, Imo State capital, to flag off the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers before departing for London on Monday.