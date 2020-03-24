AMVCA attendees likely exposed to COVID-19 — Lagos Commissioner of Health

LAGOS State Commissioner of Health, Akin Abayomi says participants at the just concluded Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA), are most likely to have been exposed to the deadly coronavirus infection.

Abayomi disclosed this on Tuesday afternoon via his official Twitter handle where he wrote

“I hereby notify you that all participants at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) at Eko Hotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and most likely to have been exposed to the COVID-19 infection.”

The commissioner however, did not disclose the identity of the coronavirus contact.

Nigerian documentary producer, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, had some time last week warned those who attended the just concluded AMVCA to self-isolate themselves as a suspected carrier of coronavirus attended the event.

According to Chukwuogo, a Nigerian celebrity flew in from the UK to attend the event.

The patient identified as celebrity photographer, Seun O, submitted himself for a test at the NCDC on Sunday, March 22.

Some Nigerian celebrities in the likes of Banky W and wife Adesua, Alex Asogwa popularly known as AlexUnusual, Mercy Aigbe, and so on, have also taken to their social media pages to reveal that they have however been in self-isolation since after the event.