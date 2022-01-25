31.5 C
Abuja

Analysts tap 2023 election as major reason for suspending petrol subsidy

NewsBusiness and Economy
Harrison Edeh
Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed
Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed
Advertisementspot_img

Related

2mins read

SOME industry analysts have reacted to the Federal Government’s planned suspension of petrol subsidy removal, citing the 2023 general elections as the main reason for the decision. 

President Muhammadu Buhari had, in August 2021, signed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) after several years of delays from past administrations.

The Act plans to deregulate the petrol downstream sector, which means automatically removing any form of subsidy.

However, due to the planned industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) regarding fuel subsidy removal, the government has suspended the plans.

Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed, who briefed the Nigerian Senate President-Ahmed Lawan on the development, cited concerns of high inflationary trends and effects of the fuel subsidy removal on the economy as the reasons for the suspension.

“We discovered that practically, there is still heightened inflation and that the removal of subsidy would further worsen the situation and imposed more difficulties on the citizenry.

“Mr. President does not want to do that. What we are now doing is to continue with the ongoing discussions and consultations in terms of putting in place a number of measures.” said Ahmed, while briefing the Senate President on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Accordingly, government’s shifting of the goal post over subsidy removal has received knocks from some industry analysts.

Some analysts cite government’s target on the 2023 election as the key reason for shelving plans to remove subsidy, and not concerns of high inflationary trend.

“Well, when the minister said the timing is not appropriate, I agree with her, not principally because of high inflation rate, but principally because it is a pre-election year,” said Chief Executive Officer of Cowry Assets Management Johnson Chukwu, in a monitored Broadcast on Arise Television.

“Right from the time the government said they were going to remove the subsidy, I know it was going to be almost an impossibility to take out subsidy in almost an election year.

“National elections are going to take place in February 2023,  and you’re talking about removing subsidy in July. There is no political party anywhere in the world that would take such impactful decision, given the negative implications on the populace,” Chukwu further said.

Speaking further on the government’s subsidy suspension, Corporate Lawyer and Financial Expert Oluwaseyi Opeyemi said the government should have expanded thinking on modalities to transit to a no- subsidy regime

“The N5000 palliative plan is not a long-term sustainable plan. At this point, the government must look at its plan holistically. The government must look at how it can make life better for the citizens, and how it can get more buses to move people about.

- Advertisement -

“When we have to make decisions, it must come from informed perspective,” she said.

She noted that the refineries must come back to work to enable Nigeria project its plans on how subsidy affected Nigerians in order to stop fuel imports.

A Research and Policy dDeveloper Omoaholo Omoakhalen, who spoke on subsidy suspension, said government should not have a strong grip on the deregulated petroleum downstream sector as it was today to enable more private sector players to come into the industry.

He stressed that there were lots of lessons to be learnt from the telecoms sector on the need to not allow overbearing influence of the government on the sector.

It would be noted that since the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act , the government has foot-dragged on transition into a deregulated petroleum era, raising concerns on the political will required for implementation.

The government would pay an average of N120 billion monthly to subsidise for about 60 million Nigerians despite President Buhari raising concerns that Nigeria could be subsidising for other West African neighbours amid  current borrowing.

[email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

Analysts tap 2023 election as major reason for suspending petrol subsidy

SOME industry analysts have reacted to the Federal Government's planned suspension of petrol subsidy...
Conflict and Security

Insecurity: Parents remove children from Kaduna, Niger schools 

Deteriorating insecurity in Niger and Kaduna states is taking a significant toll on education...
News

Under Buhari’s watch, Nigeria’s corruption perception ranking worsens

NIGERIA'S corruption perception index ranking has worsened, dropping from 149th to 154th place among...
Elections

PDP to conduct Ekiti governorship primaries with statutory delegates 

THE People's Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in Ekiti State scheduled for January 26...
News

Emirate Council suspends Dogara’s chieftaincy few months after another Reps member lost title

A FORMER Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has been stripped of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

As Nigerian government slumbers, N144bn Aba shoe industry crawls

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

JAMB announces date for UTME, DE registrations

REPORT: How Nigeria’s religious police, Hisbah repress’ freedom in Kano

Emirate Council suspends Dogara’s chieftaincy few months after another Reps member lost title

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleInsecurity: Parents remove children from Kaduna, Niger schools 

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.