Anambra 2025 governorship race: Meet 16 candidates battling for the top Seat

ON November 8, 2025, the people of Anambra State will head to the polls to elect a new governor. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 16 candidates from different political parties to contest in what promises to be a highly competitive race.

From seasoned politicians and entrepreneurs to first-time contenders, each of the 16 candidates bring their unique experiences and plans for the future of Anambra State.

Ukachukwu Nicholas (APC)

Nicholas Ukachukwu is a businessman and politician from Osumenyi, Anambra State. According to his campaign website (archived here), he started his education at Omaigwe Primary School.

Image of Ukachukwu Nicholas. Picture source: Bizwatch NigeriaHe founded SNECOU Group Limited, a business with investments in oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, education, and media. He was a former chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in the FCT and also served in Nigeria’s House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, representing the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency.

He is currently the governorship candidate for Anambra State under the All Progressives Congress in the 2025 election.

Ezenwafor Jude (PDP)

Ezenwafor Jude is a real estate developer and trade consultant who emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) flag-bearer after running unopposed in the party’s primary, where he received unanimous endorsement from 853 delegates across the state.

His career spans key roles in Nigerian politics, including advisory positions to state governors, leadership within political parties.

Charles Soludo (APGA)

Charles Soludo, the incumbent governor of Anambra State, is running for a second term under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from 2004 to 2009. Before that, he was the Chief Economic Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo and headed the National Planning Commission as its Director-General from 2003 to 2004. He was also the founding Chairman of the Africa Finance Corporation and has consulted for multiple international organisations.

Geoffrey Onyejegbu (NNPP)

Geoffrey Onyejegbu is the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate for the 2025 Anambra State election. He is a retired Colonel of the Nigerian Army.

Previously, he vied for the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2021 but contested under the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Moghalu Nnadubem (LP)

Moghalu Nnadubem, the Labour Party’s governorship candidate, hails from Nnewi, Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State.

His career spans decades, with contributions in both public and private sectors, including as Director General of the Bureau of Cooperatives and Rural Development in Abia State. He was also the Managing Director/CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Beyond his professional achievements, he founded the Zimuzo Development Foundation.

Chukwurah Vincent (SDP)

Vincent Chukwurah is the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Born in 1954 and from Anambra State, Vincent has a general high school diploma.

He contested for Idemili North/ Idemili South seat in the House of Representatives in the 2023 elections under the Social Democratic Party.

Onyeze Charles (A)

Onyeze Charles is a politician in Anambra. He was declared unopposed as the candidate of the Accord party during its primary election held at the East End Hotel, Aroma in Awka, Anambra State.

The 54-year-old is running with Ezeadili Appolonia.

Nweke Japhet (AA)

Nweke Japheth emerged as the Action Alliance Party’s gubernatorial candidate for Anambra State in the 2025 election. He secured the primaries through an Option A4 voting system and garnered 58 votes from party delegates at the state’s party primary.

He is the chairman/CEO of Blue Shield Security Company Limited.

Ifemeludike Chioma (AAC)

Ifemeludike Chioma is the first of five children and lost her father at a young age. She attended Saint Paul’s Primary School, Township Secondary School, and Saint John’s Secondary School – all in Jos, Plateau State. She studied political science at Anambra State University (now Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University), where she was active in student unionism and civil rights volunteering. She is the youngest candidate in this gubernatorial election.

Nwosu Chuma (ADC)

Chuma Nwosu hails from Oduda, Nnewichi community in Nnewi, Anambra State. He is an economist and computer technologist with over 30 years experience in the private sector. He currently serves as CEO of Jetlink Group Ltd., an ICT firm with regional interests in Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia.

He emerged as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, receiving a certificate of return and selecting Geoffrey Nwobu as his running mate.

Otti Echezona (APM)

Otti Echezona is the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM’s) governorship candidate, with Ezeigwe Chuka Samuel as his running mate. He was confirmed in the final candidate list published by INEC.

The 66-year-old has his first school-leaving certificate, Senior School Certificate Examination, and Higher National Diploma.

Nweke Chukwudubem (APP)

INEC’s finalised list for the November 8, 2025, Anambra governorship election identifies Nweke Christopher Chukwudubem as the Action Peoples Party (APP) candidate, with Okeke Blessing Ebele as his running mate.

Nweke is currently 44 years old and studied Law.

Okeke Jerry (BOOT)

Okeke Jerry was born in Ezinifite, Aguata LGA of Anambra State. He attended Town School and Community Secondary School, Ezinifite. He later studied Civil Engineering at IMT Enugu and Geological Science at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK). He pursued further studies in Linguistics, Law, and Public Administration.

He founded Edumail Publications Ltd. in 2005. This company produces textbooks, storybooks, and educational materials widely used across Nigeria.

Ndidi Olieh (NRM)

INEC recognised 40-year-old Ndidi Olieh as the National Rescue Movement (NRM) flagbearer for the Anambra governorship election and Ogbe Reginald as her deputy. She is also the Anambra state spokesperson for her party. Her educational qualifications as stated by INEC include a first school-leaving certificate, National Examination Council (NECO), and a BSc from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Paul Chukwuma (YPP)

Paul Chukwuma was born on February 27, 1978, in Ihiala, Anambra State. Paul is married to Fidelia Chukwuma and has six children. He holds degrees in Philosophy (UNN) and Law, plus a Master of Laws in Intellectual Property & IT Law with Distinction. He is also an alumnus of the Lagos Business School.

He founded a group of companies spanning ICT, real estate, construction, and education, including Olivia University of Medical Sciences in Anambra and Olivia University in Burundi, creating jobs and opportunities across Africa. He has invested in youth empowerment and innovation through scholarships, social programmes, and the Centre for Applied Research & Development (CARD).

Martin Ugwoji (ZLP)

Martin Ugwoji, aged 59, is the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)’s official governorship candidate for the Anambra 2025 election. His deputy running mate is Obi Faith.

He has his first school-leaving certificate and a WAEC qualification.

Written & edited by Nigeria Fact-Checkers Coalition (NFC) ahead of the Anambra 2025 election.