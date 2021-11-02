28.7 C
Anambra election: Fact-checking Soludo's claim on winning global central bank governor award

Soludo
Chukwuma Soludo

A FORMER Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Chukwuma Soludo claimed he was a three-time winner of best central bank governor award.

Soludo, who is a gubernatorial candidate, made the claim during a live debate by Arise TV, ahead of the Anambra State governorship election scheduled to hold November 6.

The claim

Chukwuma Soludo is a three-time winner of best central bank governor award.

The fIndings

The FactCheckHub found the claim to be true.

The CBN profile of Soludo states that he was the winner  of the global category for the ‘African Central Bank Governor of the Year’ award by FT-Banker in 2005.

He was also the best central bank governor in 2006 and 2007 as pronounced by Euromoney and Annual Meetings Daily.

“He is the winner of the ‘Global and African Central Bank Governor of the Year,’ in 2005, 2006 and 2007 by different international media institutions including The Banker Magazine published by the Financial Times of London,” the profile reads.

Furthermore, Central Banking, a media platform that reports the activities of different central banks, also has a similar report.

The award was also published by national media here and mentioned here.

In 2006, a press statement announcing another award was also issued by the CBN.

Soludo also included the feat in his resume published on a national daily.

The verdict:

Based on these findings, Soludo’s claim on being a three-times winner of the best central bank governor award is true.

Olugbenga is an Investigative Reporter with The ICIR. Email address: [email protected] Twitter handle: @OluAdanikin

