32.3 C
Abuja

Anambra election: Policeman releases gunshots at food vendor spot

Breaking NewsPolitics and Governance
IHUOMA Chiedozie
Aroma junction, Awka, Anambra State

Related

1min read

A POLICEMAN, who is part of a mobile patrol unit, released gunshots at Aroma Junction in Awka, Anambra State capital on Saturday morning.

Members of the Police unit had stopped at a roadside food vendor’s spot to buy food.

Upon disembarking from the patrol van, the policeman calmly cocked his gun, pointed to the air and released two shots.

The development scared other customers at the food vendor’s spot.

An agitated resident complained bitterly about the action of the policeman, who acted unconcerned.

The ICIR observed that there was uncertainty over the location of three polling units at the usually busy Aroma Junction.

Residents and journalists are hanging around the vicinity but election officials are nowhere in sight.

- Advertisement -

Heavily armed soldiers, policemen and other security agents continue to patrol the streets and major roads.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Featured News

Breakdown of BVAS machines leaves Anambra voters stranded in guber polls

THE Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission...
Elections

#AnambraDecides2021: BVAS malfunctions in Orumba, Aguata, Awka South LGAs

THE Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is failing voters in several polling units and local...
News

BVAS voting technology, a complete failure -Soludo

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All People’s Grand Alliance (APGA) Charles Chukwuma Soludo has described...
Elections

Anambra election: PDP candidate appeals for more voting time

THE candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra governorship election holding today...
National News

Police identify hideout of kidnappers of Uniabuja lecturers

THE Police in Abuja says they have identified the criminals' hideout that attacked the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLIVE UPDATE: Anambra Governorship Election 2021
Next articleAnambra election: Voters protest INEC’s face-mask rule in Awka South

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.