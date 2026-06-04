Anambra introduces free hypertension screening in public health facilities

THE Anambra State Government has commenced free hypertension screening services in all public health facilities across the state as part of efforts to strengthen preventive healthcare and promote early detection of non-communicable diseases.

The State Hospital Administrator, Dr Frank Ifeanaeme, disclosed this on Thursday while announcing a directive by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, mandating all government-owned hospitals and health centres to provide free blood pressure screening services.

According to Obidike, the initiative is aimed at improving public health outcomes through early detection and effective management of hypertension and other non-communicable diseases.

He said the programme would be available in all Primary Healthcare Centres, Comprehensive Health Centres and General Hospitals across the state.

According to him, the initiative is to ensure residents have easy access to regular blood pressure checks and appropriate medical advice.

The commissioner described hypertension as a major public health challenge.

He noted that the condition is often referred to as a “silent killer” because it could develop without noticeable symptoms while increasing the risk of serious health complications.

He slso listed some of the complications associated with uncontrolled hypertension to include stroke, kidney failure, visual impairment, heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions.

Obidike said the initiative aligned with the healthcare agenda of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration, which prioritised equitable access to quality healthcare services and the reduction of preventable illnesses among residents.

He said medical officers, Primary Healthcare Coordinators and heads of public health facilities had been directed to ensure full compliance with the ministry’s directive to guarantee the success of the programme.

The commissioner urged residents to take advantage of the free screening services by visiting the nearest public health facility to ascertain their blood pressure status.

He emphasised that early detection remained one of the most effective ways of preventing and managing hypertension-related complications.