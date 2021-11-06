AnambraDecides2021: BVAS malfunctions in Orumba, Aguata, Awka South LGAs

— 1 min read

THE Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is failing voters in several polling units and local governments at the ongoing Anambra State governorship election on Saturday.

As at 1.01pm, the BVAS were malfunctioning at PU 006, Obuasu Square Ward in Orumba South Local Government Area.

Our reporter saw the presiding officer heading for the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rectify the fault.

Our reporter also observed that the BVAS malfunctioned at Amesi Ward 005 in Aguata Local Government Area as at 1.17pm.

At Obu Uzoegboka Square in Umeze 1 in Orumba South Local Government Area, only two persons had voted at 1.24pm due to the slow activity of the BVAS. No COVID-19 protocol was observed.

Due to the slow activity of the BVAS, there was a long queue at unit 006 Egbegwu Primary School in Nteje 11 in Oyi Local Government Area.

It was also the same at Ndikpa Square Umunze Ward 1 at PU 018 where the BVAS frustrated INEC officials and voters alike.

At Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area, the BVAS also malfunctioned at Ofiyi Square, PU 002, where INEC officials struggled to fix the fault. The candidate of the All Prgressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chukwuma Soludo queued to cast his vote at this polling station at at 12.12pm.

In Amawbia, Awka South LGA, the BVAS gave INEC officials a tough time at PU 005, St Peter’s Nursery School 11. INEC officials said it was difficult to capture the faces of voters with their PVCs as some of them got the PVCs when they were younger.