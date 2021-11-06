32.3 C
Abuja

#AnambraDecides2021: BVAS malfunctions in Orumba, Aguata, Awka South LGAs

Politics and GovernanceElections
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read

THE Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is failing voters in several polling units and local governments at the ongoing Anambra State governorship election on Saturday.

As at 1.01pm, the BVAS were malfunctioning at PU 006, Obuasu Square Ward in Orumba South Local Government Area.

Our reporter saw the presiding officer heading for the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rectify the fault.

Our reporter also observed that the BVAS malfunctioned at Amesi Ward 005 in Aguata Local Government Area as at 1.17pm.

At Obu Uzoegboka Square in Umeze 1 in Orumba South Local Government Area, only two persons had voted at 1.24pm due to the slow activity of the BVAS. No COVID-19 protocol was observed.

Due to the slow activity of the BVAS, there was a long queue at unit 006 Egbegwu Primary School in Nteje 11 in Oyi Local Government Area.

It was also the same at Ndikpa Square Umunze Ward 1 at PU 018 where the BVAS frustrated INEC officials and voters alike.

- Advertisement -

At Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area, the BVAS also malfunctioned at Ofiyi Square, PU 002, where INEC officials struggled to fix the fault. The candidate of the All Prgressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chukwuma Soludo queued to cast his vote at this polling station at at 12.12pm.

In Amawbia, Awka South LGA, the BVAS gave INEC officials a tough time at PU 005, St Peter’s Nursery School 11. INEC officials said it was difficult to capture the faces of voters with their PVCs as some of them got the PVCs when they were younger.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Elections

#AnambraDecides2021: BVAS malfunctions in Orumba, Aguata, Awka South LGAs

THE Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is failing voters in several polling units and local...
News

BVAS voting technology, a complete failure -Soludo

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All People’s Grand Alliance (APGA) Charles Chukwuma Soludo has described...
Elections

Anambra election: PDP candidate appeals for more voting time

THE candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra governorship election holding today...
National News

Police identify hideout of kidnappers of Uniabuja lecturers

THE Police in Abuja says they have identified the criminals' hideout that attacked the...
News

Police confirm fire incident in Kubwa Village Market, Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the fire incident at the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBVAS voting technology, a complete failure -Soludo

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.