Another Nigerian reported missing in London

BARELY two weeks after Richard Okorogheye’s lifeless body was discovered in an Epping Forest pond, another British-Nigerian Toby Olokodama has been declared missing in London by the Metropolitan Police in Newham, United Kingdom.

In a tweet on Sunday, April 18, the Essex Police said Olokodama, who is autistic and has learning difficulties, disappeared from home at midnight on Saturday, April 19.

The 28-year-old is known to frequent transport hubs and travel on trains and his family is concerned for his welfare. The Police have asked anyone who comes in contact with him to call 101 Ref 2068/18Apr.

According to his bio on Facebook, Toby studied at Newham College and Cumberland Sports College.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police have disclosed that an initial post-mortem carried out on Richard was inconclusive and that further tests are required to ascertain the cause of death.

With more tests underway, the police say it could take weeks before the confirmed cause of his death is known.