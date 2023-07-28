Another set of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan arrive in Abuja

TWO HUNDRED AND FIVE Nigerians evacuated from Sudan arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday, July 28.

The development was in continuation of the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in Sudan, which the Federal Government commenced on April 26. The first batch of Nigerians fleeing Sudan arrived on May 3.

The evacuations followed unrest in the country as a result of violent clashes between the Sudanese Army and a paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The evacuees who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday at precisely 12:15 pm consist of 160 adults and 45 minors, including infants.

They were warmly received by Federal Government officials representing various agencies.

Agencies on the ground at the airport to receive the evacuees include Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, National Emergency Management Agency, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, and ministries of foreign affairs and environment.

Following their arrival, the evacuees underwent comprehensive profiling and were provided with meals and transportation, with special attention given to those heading to Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, and Borno states.

So far, a total of 2,865 evacuees have been transported back to Nigeria from the war-torn Sudan.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF have been fighting for control of the government since February 15.