Another UK-based Nigerian dies mysteriously at work

A NIGERIAN, Ademola Oke, has died after being found unresponsive at his workplace in the United Kingdom, making the third Nigerian to died mysteriously in the UK in April.

A close family friend, Adejonwo Odutola, brought the incident to public attention on Sunday through a GoFundMe appeal seeking £8,000, noting that the 37-year-old died on April 18.

“On 18th April, 2026, Ademola, 37 years old, left home in the morning hale and hearty, with no signs of illness. He was in contact with his wife during the day, and they even shared a WhatsApp message at 2:08 pm – everything seemed normal.

“Tragically and without warning, Ademola passed away suddenly while at work. Later in the day, a colleague arriving for their shift at night in the service user’s house found him seated on a sofa, unresponsive,” he explained.

Odutola added that emergency services were immediately contacted, but he was confirmed dead at the scene. He added that the sudden loss left Ademola’s 31-year-old wife in shock and grief and would be solely responsible for caring for their two young children, aged six and two.

He noted that the fundraising effort was initiated to support funeral arrangements and provide financial assistance for the children as the family adjusts to life without him.

“This cause is deeply important to me because I have seen firsthand the love within this family and the profound impact this loss has had on them. No family should have to endure such heartbreak while also facing financial uncertainty.

“The funds raised will go towards funeral expenses and ongoing support for the children as the family begins to navigate life without their husband and father,” he added.

The ICIR reports that Oke’s demise adds to two other incidents of Nigerians based in the UK who died in April alone. Although there may be more cases, only these three incidents are publicly known. A Nigerian mother of three died of cancer in the UK on April 20.

Similarly, a Nigerian father of three, identified as Herbert, who lived in Thornaby died suddenly in his sleep, in what relatives described as a shocking and heartbreaking incident.

Recall that a 37-year-old Nigerian student in UK, Douglas Izevbigie, died from leukaemiai in February, days after another Nigerian, Saburi Adeniji, died following complications from a severe brain stem injury.