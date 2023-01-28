APC accuses PDP’s Jandor of violence

THE Lagos State chapter of the All Progress Congress (APC) has accused the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as ‘Jandor’, of employing thugs to intimidate Lagosians.

APC alleged that the PDP gubernatorial candidate instigated an attack during his campaign tour in Surulere that left three dead people and several others injured.

In a statement issued by Seye Oladejo, Lagos State APC spokesperson, the party described the alleged attack as a move to actively promote anarchy and violence to disrupt the peace in the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to the reign of terror unleashed on innocent and law-abiding citizens of Lagos state by the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming national elections, Jide Adediran, otherwise known as Jandor in the course of his campaign in Surulere Local Government Council of the state.

“The incident left several maimed victims, and three people reportedly sent to their untimely death.

“We strongly condemn the unwarranted and unprovoked resort to violence on the state’s citizens in the name of electioneering campaign.

“Lagos cherishes its enviable status as the safest state in the country, resulting from long-running and painstaking investment in security through providing incentives for security agencies.

“We view this attack as a ploy to instil fear in the hearts of voters as we count down to the elections,” the statement read.

The party called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident and bring the culprits to book.