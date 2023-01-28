28.9 C
Abuja

APC accuses PDP’s Jandor of violence

Politics and GovernanceElection Dashboard
Beloved John
Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Lagos State chapter of the All Progress Congress (APC) has accused the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as ‘Jandor’, of employing thugs to intimidate Lagosians.

APC alleged that the PDP gubernatorial candidate instigated an attack during his campaign tour in Surulere that left three dead people and several others injured.

In a statement issued by Seye Oladejo, Lagos State APC spokesperson, the party described the alleged attack as a move to actively promote anarchy and violence to disrupt the peace in the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to the reign of terror unleashed on innocent and law-abiding citizens of Lagos state by the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming national elections, Jide Adediran, otherwise known as Jandor in the course of his campaign in Surulere Local Government Council of the state.

“The incident left several maimed victims, and three people reportedly sent to their untimely death.

“We strongly condemn the unwarranted and unprovoked resort to violence on the state’s citizens in the name of electioneering campaign.

“Lagos cherishes its enviable status as the safest state in the country, resulting from long-running and painstaking investment in security through providing incentives for security agencies.

- Advertisement -

“We view this attack as a ploy to instil fear in the hearts of voters as we count down to the elections,” the statement read.

The party called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident and bring the culprits to book.

Author profile
Beloved John

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

EFCC arraigns four over alleged forgery

THE Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday,...
News

Ikonne: PDP releases timetable for fresh guber primary in Abia

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released the timetable for a fresh governorship primary...
Human Rights

Searching for justice: travails of slain Nigerian journalists’ families

By Afeez Hanafi SINCE Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, no fewer than 19 journalists...
Factcheck

Does this letter show UK government investigating Alpha Beta?

A post circulating on social media shows a letter alleging that the United Kingdom...
Elections

Tribunal ruling on Osun election dangerous signal for 2023 poll – Shehu Sani

SHEHU Sani, an activist and former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the Eight...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
EFCC arraigns four over alleged forgery

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.