APC demands cancellation of Kano bye-election over violence

All Progressives Party Logo Credit: file photo
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the bye-election in Shanono/Bagwai constituency and the rerun in Ghari constituency of Kano State, citing widespread violence and disruption.

In a statement on Saturday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party alleged that the polls were overrun by armed thugs who attacked several polling units, forcing voters to flee and leaving security personnel overwhelmed.


     

     

    “Verifiable reports from Shanono and Bagwai Local Government Areas and Ghari constituency show voters abandoning polling areas due to extreme violence, making the prospects of a credible election impossible,” Morka said.

    He warned that continuing with the exercise would amount to legitimising electoral violence and eroding the credibility of the democratic process.

    “Proceeding with the Shanono/Bagwai bye-election and Ghari rerun in this atmosphere of brigandage and violent voter intimidation contradicts democratic principles of free, fair and peaceful elections, and sets a dangerous precedent,” he added.

    The APC urged INEC to “immediately cancel” the elections in order to preserve the sanctity of the ballot and safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy.

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR.

