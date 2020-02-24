APC out to destabilize the nation, destroy democracy – PDP laments

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of wanting to destabilize Nigeria and destroying her democracy over its latest appeal to the Supreme Court to review its judgment on the Zamfara and Bayelsa state elections.

In a press statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Press Secretary of PDP, the opposition party also demanded that the Supreme Court review the judgement affirming President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the 2019 elections.

According to Ologbondiyan, on behalf of the PDP, the the issue of certificate forgery and presentation of false information was established against the ruling party and her presidential candidate. However, the ruling of the apex court was respected by the opposition party, the statement reflected.

Thus, it’s thorn in the flesh that the APC despite all, is seeking to ‘arm-twist Supreme Court justices to effect a forceful reversal of the Bayelsa and Zamfara state governorship elections.’

It pointed out that the Supreme Court judgments in the Bayelsa and Zamafara elections were ‘faultless’ and ‘flawless’ and the APC’s attempt seeking to turn it around meant that they are ‘leading all forms of battles against the rule of law and constitutionalism.’

PDP iterated that the apex court’s ruling on the Imo state election remains a ‘miscarriage of justice,’ asking that the judgement be reviewed.

It also demanded that the same review of judgment be applied to Osun, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna governorship elections.

Meanwhile, The ICIR earlier reported that over voting trailed the results collated in the 388 polling units in which APC’s candidate for Imo gubernatorial election, Hope Uzodinma, stated were exempted in the initial result.

An analysis of votes from the 388 polling units exclusively obtained by The ICIR showed that the number of votes allotted to the APC in 215 polling units is higher than the number of permanent voter cards (PVCs) collected in the designated polling units by 15,167 votes.

Despite the discrepancies, the apex court declared Uzodinma as the winner of the election and ordered that he should be sworn in as governor of Imo state, sacking Emeka Ihedioha.