APC wins Kwali chairmanship seat, extends lead to 4 in 5 Area Councils

THE candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Nuhu Daniel, has won the Kwali Area Council chairmanship election.

The results of the poll, conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday, February 21, saw Daniel polling 17,032 votes to defeat his closest rival, Haruna Pai of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). Pai secured 8,575 votes.

The results were announced by the Returning Officer Sunday morning following the conclusion of counting of votes collated across polling units and wards in the area council.

THE ICIR reported that the APC secured victory in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairmanship election, with incumbent chairman Christopher Zakka Maikalangu declared winner.

Announcing the result on Sunday, INEC Collation Officer for the area council, Andrew Abue, said Maikalangu, currently the incumbent chairman, polled 40,295 votes to defeat his closest rival, Paul Moses of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who garnered 12,109 votes. In total, 62,861 valid votes were recorded in the contest.

The AMAC election was part of the broader FCT Area Council poll, which involved 1,680,315 registered voters across 2,822 polling units.

Despite the scale of the exercise, turnout in many polling units was noticeably low.

The ICIR reported that INEC conducted the poll across the six area councils of the FCT, namely Gwagwalada, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abaji, Kwali, Kuje, and Bwari on February 21.
The APC has cleared four out of the five area councils where the election results have been announced.

It was declared winner in AMAC, Kwali, Abaji and Bwari.
The PDP won in Gwagwalada, while another major party in the country – the African Democratic Congress (ADC) – has yet to win the chairmanship seat in any of the area councils.
