APC's Andy Uba sweeps polling unit, defeats closest rivals

Amos ABBA
Andy Ubah, Ifeanyi Ubah and Chukwuma Soludo. Photo credit: NTA

1min read

ANDY Uba, a flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won his polling unit at the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

He polled 80 votes at Ward 16, polling unit 17 in Uga, Aguata LG, when the results were announced by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chukwuma Soludo had 10 votes while the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) Ifeanyi Uba polled five votes.

Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored two votes.

However, INEC extended the voting time for the election following challenges with the accreditation of voters.

In a statement, the electoral commission explained that voters on the queue by 4:00 pm would be allowed to cast their votes in the race to replace the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano.

“The extension of time arose out of several field reports that voters have had problems with accreditation.

“The Commission is currently investigating the reason the accreditation devices, Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), have worked perfectly in some Polling Units, but not in others,” INEC stated.

Website

Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

