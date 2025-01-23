Appeal Court affirms death by hanging of Hilton Hotel owner, Adedoyin, over student’s murder

THE Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo State, has affirmed the death sentence of an industrialist Rahmon Adedoyin for his involvement in the murder of Timothy Adegoke, an MBA student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

The appellate court ruled that Adedoyin’s conviction and sentencing by the High Court in Osogbo, Osun State, were valid.

Recall that Adedoyin, dissatisfied with the lower court ruling, had approached the Appeal Court to challenge the verdict.

The latest ruling upheld the court’s decision to condemn the prince to death.

Background

In November 2021, Adegoke, a post-graduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, was declared missing after lodging in the Hilton Honours Hotel.

But his body was later found in a shallow grave along Old Ede Road in the town by the police, and it was later discovered that he was killed at the hotel.

Following the discovery, Adedoyin and his workers were docked on 18 counts bordering on murder, conspiracy, and oath of secrecy, among others.

Adegoke’s murder attracted widespread criticism from civil rights groups, including the National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), who demanded that justice be served on his killers.

Adegoke was buried amid tears in January 2022.

An autopsy report had linked his death to intense haemorrhage (bleeding) due to ‘severe traumatic injuries’.

Although the autopsy could not pin down the actual cause of his death because of his body’s ‘advanced decomposition’ before the inquest was done, the pathologist said there was no natural disease in the deceased’s body to cause or accelerate death or to cause him to collapse (and die).

During the last proceedings of the court on April 27, 2023, where all parties in the suit adopted their written addresses, the prosecuting counsel, Femi Falana, a senior advocate, had insisted before the court that the deceased was killed and his body dumped in the bush.

He added that those involved in the incident attempted to obliterate the act and took an oath of secrecy to conceal the crime.

However, counsel to Adedoyin, Yusuf Alli, also a senior advocate, asked the court to discharge and acquit the accused, saying no evidence linked him to the murder.

He said the only connection Adedoyin had with the matter was simply because he owned the hotel where the said death occurred.

Also, counsel to the 2nd, 4th and 5th defendants accused alongside Adedoyin, Abdulrasheed Muritala, (SAN), said there was no direct evidence linking his clients to the murder.

According to him, the entire case was based on suspicion. Hence, he urged the court to discharge his clients of the charges against them.

In her judgment, the trial judge, Ojo, held that the circumstantial evidence available to the court pointed to the killing of Adegoke while he was a guest at the hotel owned by Adedoyin.

She stated that Adedoyin’s decision not to enter the witness box did not help him, as the circumstantial evidence had shifted the burden of proof on him.

The judge added that Adedoyin’s refusal to testify meant he agreed to the murder charge brought against him by the prosecution, dismissing the alibi pleaded on his behalf by his counsel, who stated that the hotel owner was in Abuja for several days around the time of the late Adegoke’s death.

In addition to Adedoyin, Adeniyi Aderogba, and Oyetunde Kazeem, two other employees working at the hotel were also condemned to death for the murder.