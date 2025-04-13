Applications open for Rotimi Sankore scholarship award for indigent students

The Rotimi Sankore scholarship award for indigent students is seeking applications from brilliant indigent undergraduate students from the Lagos State University (LASU).

The scholarship is open to students studying Communication and Media Studies, particularly those interested in pursuing a career in developmental and data journalism.

This initiative was established in memory of the late Sankore, who lived from June 6, 1968, to April 12, 2024.

The ICIR reports that he was a renowned journalist, data analyst, and radio host, widely recognised for his expertise in using data to analyse and highlight national trends and issues.

Funded by media entrepreneur and philanthropist Kadaria Ahmed, the scholarship will cover both tuition and accommodation expenses.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

To be qualified for the award, applicants must have spent one full academic session at the University with evidence of good academic performance and justification for deserving financial support towards the completion of the academic programme.

Interested students are required to submit a written application, including a brief 200-word statement explaining why they should be selected for the award.

Applicants are instructed to send all applications and supporting documents to rotimisankoreawards@yahoo.com by May 1, 2025.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for a physical interview.

Read Also: