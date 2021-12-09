34.3 C
Arik Air resumes Owerri, Asaba routes at festive season

Joseph OLAOLUWA

ARIK Air is set to resume daily flight operations to Owerri and Asaba from Lagos on December 15.

In a statement by its Public Relations and Communications Manager Banji Ola, both Owerri and Asaba flights would operate from Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1, otherwise known as General Aviation Terminal (GAT).

“Flights from Lagos to Owerri will depart at 7:00 am while the inbound from Owerri will leave Sam Mbakwe Airport at 8:30 am. Asaba flights will depart Lagos at 1:30 pm while inbound flight leaves Asaba Airport at 3:00 pm.

“The resumption of flights to Owerri and Asaba is to enable customers to celebrate the festive season with their family and friends. As a caring airline, Arik Air also wants customers to have a safe and peaceful yuletide,” the statement read.

Similarly, the airline is increasing frequency from Lagos to Jos from four weekly flights to daily, effective December 15, 2021.

It said the additional frequencies to Jos was to enable customers have more choices and connect with their loved ones for the festive season.

Arik Air Chief Executive Officer Roy Ilegbodu was quoted to have said, “We are aware that many of our customers in Owerri and Asaba have been yearning for our services. This is why we are resuming flights to these destinations.”

