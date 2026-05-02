Army arrests activist over video of soldiers alleging poor feeding, accuses him of subversion

THE Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of activist and blogger, Justice Mark Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, following his viral posts regarding the welfare and feeding conditions of Nigerian soldiers.

The confirmation followed growing concerns over the whereabouts of the Abuja-based activist, who was reported missing by family and associates after he posted a video on social media highlighting complaints from personnel within the service.

His post showed how the soldiers claimed they were poorly fed by the authorities, among other allegations of mistreatment.

In a statement released by the Army Acting Director of Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, a colonel, the military stated that the activist was being investigated for a potential breach of the Armed Forces’ Social Media Policy.

The military authorities alleged that Chidiebere’s interactions with the soldiers went beyond reporting welfare issues, claiming he actively incited personnel toward acts of subversion.

The Army explained that a preliminary report suggested the activist’s actions were aimed at creating internal discontent, which it viewed as a threat to national security.

“Preliminary report reveals that the soldiers discussed wide range of issues with Justice Chidiebere who seemed to be inciting soldiers to create discontent within the system. An example was a chat bothering on subversion which Chidiebere had with the soldiers,” she stated.

It further emphasised the danger of such interactions, stating, “A situation where civilians cultivate vulnerable personnel towards acts of subversion has far-reaching implications on discipline and national security.”

While the soldiers involved in the viral video remain in military custody for internal disciplinary action, the Army disclosed that Chidiebere had been handed over to civilian law enforcement for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“Justice Chidiebere was picked by the Nigerian Army alongside the soldiers for investigation. While the soldiers remain in own custody, Chidiebere has been handed over to the relevant civil authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution,” the statement added.

The Army reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law, maintaining that it would continue to act within legal boundaries while safeguarding national sovereignty.