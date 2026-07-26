Army arrests wanted soldier over alleged supply of military kits to terrorists

Nigerian Army has arrested a soldier, Mohammad Yusuf, who had been declared wanted over allegations of supplying military accoutrements to terrorists, in what military authorities describe as a major breakthrough in ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

In a statement on Sunday, The Acting Military Information Officer, North-East Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI, Mohammed Goni, said that the suspect, who is attached to the Nigerian Army Ordnance Kits Factory in Lagos, was apprehended at about 6:30 p.m. on July 25 at Jidari Bus Stop in Maiduguri, Borno State, by troops of the 7 Provost Group.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have arrested a soldier recently declared wanted by the Nigerian Army for his alleged involvement in the illegal supply of military accoutrements to terrorists and other criminal elements, in a sustained effort to dismantle criminal support networks,” he said.

Goni said Yusuf was declared wanted by the Nigerian Army on July 23 over allegations of illegally supplying military equipment to terrorist groups.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect absconded from his unit on 7 July 2026 and subsequently relocated to Maiduguri, where he reportedly went into hiding in the Gomari Costain area of Jere Local Government Area with the assistance of an associate.

He explained that the suspect was in the custody of the 7 Provost Group, where investigators were working to determine the full scope of the alleged operation and identify any collaborators.

Military authorities said the arrest demonstrated the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations and underscored the Nigerian Army’s commitment to accountability within its ranks.

“The military remains resolute in upholding professionalism, accountability and the highest standards of integrity in the conduct of ongoing counter-insurgency operations,” he said..