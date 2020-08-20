Army confirms three soldiers killed by insurgents in Kukawa attack

JOHN Enenche, Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, says three Nigerian soldiers died after sustaining injuries when Boko Haram (BHT)/Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) fighters on Tuesday attacked troops’ location in Kukawa town in Borno State.

Enenche, a Major General who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday said the attack was vehemently thwarted.

He further disclosed that eight terrorists were neutralized while unconfirmed number escaped with gun shots wounds.

“Unfortunately, three soldiers were fatally wounded and later gave up the ghost at the military medical reception station at Kukawa military location,” the Defence spokesperson said.

He added that two other soldiers also sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the military medical station.

The attack came on the heels of the recent reopening of Munguno-Cross Kauwa-Kukawa road by Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State, Enenche said.

“This was followed almost immediately with the resettlement of some of the displaced persons from Kukawa village and life was already picking up in the town.”

According to the Army General, the attack by the terrorists was a deliberate attempt to reverse the milestone achievements recorded regarding IDPs in the areas of peace building, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement efforts by the government.

He however assured that the situation in Kukawa is now calm with troops in full control.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that there is no going back in its struggle to see to the rebuilding and resettlement efforts for the displaced people. The futile attempt by the terrorists to thwart it only spurred the gallant troops for more decisive action,” he said.