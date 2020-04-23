Army destroys armed militia camp, recovers ammunition in Benue

TROOPS of Operation Whirl Strokes under the Nigerian Army has destroyed a camp of the armed militia operating at Anku Mbagen in Atera -Jange Torov council ward of Ukum LGA of Benue state, and recovered a cache of arms ammunition and other items.

The special operation which was carried out at about 4:30 am on Tuesday raided a suspected militia camp in Benue state.

This was made known by the defence headquarters in an official press release on their verified Twitter page which also revealed items recovered during the raid.

The items include large cache of arms, ammunition, one 81mm Mortar gun, Five 60mm Commando Mortar gun, Seven locally fabricated Mortar tubes guns, three SMG rifles, three double-barrel rifles.

Two locally-made rifles, One G3 rifle, one locally made pistol, Five AK 47 magazines, 166 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, One car battery,

Fifteen rounds of locally made ammunition, Two bags of gun powder, Nine pairs of Camouflage uniforms, One generator, Three motorcycles, One cellular handset, charms and assorted hard drugs.

The Press release added that the operation was sequel to timely and credible information received on the activities of Tiv armed militia operating around the border areas of Benue and Taraba states

Adding that the troops of operation whirl stroke made up of Sector 2 deployed at Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo LGA’S of Benue state and those of Sector 4 drawn from parts of Taraba state.

“The armed militia on sighting the troops opened a barrage of fire on own troops. The Special Forces troops responded swiftly and neutralized Three gang members while others abandoned their position and weapons and fled into the bush with gunshot wounds, There was no casualty on own troops,” the statement read.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria further restated its commitment to restoring peace in all parts of the country.

It also requests the general public for credible information which will assist the military to rid the country of criminal elements.