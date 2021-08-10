Assault on Nigerian diplomat: Indonesian ambassador tenders apology

This was confirmed in a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday after a meeting with the Indonesian Ambassador, following a summon by Minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

“The Ambassador explained what he understood happened and apologised unreservedly on behalf of the Government of Indonesia. The Nigerian Government has sent an official protest to the Government of Indonesia,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Harahap also confirmed that the immigration officials involved in the assault had since come to the Nigerian Embassy to apologise to the ambassador and the diplomat concerned.

A viral video of the incident showed the victim being manhandled on Saturday in front of his official quarters by at least three immigration officials and subsequently arrested.

While two of the men held his hands and pinned him down in the backseat, another freely assaulted his unprotected head, ignoring his cry.

The unfortunate incident goes against international laws and the Vienna Conventions governing diplomatic and consular relations between states.