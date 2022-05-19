Association of Independents in Radio offers new voices fellowship

— 1 min read

THE Association of Independents in Radio (AIR) is accepting applications for the New Voices Scholarships.

The program seeks to identify and support minority media makers at the beginning of their public media careers.

This year’s program will take place remotely from August to December. Scholars receive a US$1,000 stipend and resources as they work with mentors and build their capacity as media change-makers.

Producers and program makers who self-identify as part of a minority group can apply for this remote program.

Applicants don’t have to be United States citizens, but the content will be in English and focus primarily on the US. Applicants must be based in the US.

The organisers says that this year, New Voices will take shape digitally to best support the needs of participants throughout the US due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

New Voices Captain Elena Rivera and AIR’s New Voices Program Coordinator Casper will spearhead the five-month program from August to December 2022. New Voices will bring together a cohort of emerging media makers to build, reflect and engage in critical dialogue on their creative journeys.

The deadline for the submission of the application is May 25, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.