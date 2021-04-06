Association of Seadogs protests against CCT chairman, demands his removal

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

MEMBERS of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) a.k.a. Pyrates Confraternity, on Tuesday, stormed the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) office in Abuja to demand the removal of the CCT Chairman, Mr. Danladi Umar over the physical assault of a security guard, Mr. Clement Sagwak.

The members of the association carried placards with inscriptions such as: ‘We demand Equity and Justice, sack CCT Chairman Now’, ‘ Say No to Elite Oppression’, ‘Say No to Judicial Tyrants, CCT Chairman Must Go’, ‘ Arrest and Prosecute CCT Chairman’.

The ICIR had earlier reported how the CCT chairman assaulted a security guard, Mr Clement Sagwak, over a parking lot at Bannex Plaza, Wuse 2, on Monday, March 29.

Umar was seen in a widely-circulated video, slapping a private guard repeatedly in the company of his police escorts and driver before sympathisers at the market began to shout at him and forced him out of the plaza.

Speaking at the protest, Joachim Okudo, leader of Abuja Chapter of the Pyrates Confraternity said Umar has desecrated the exalted office he occupies and must resign for sanity to reign.

“We have come here today as an organisation that has fought for the human rights over the years to demand the removal of the CCT boss over human right abuse he perpetuated a week ago.”

Also speaking, Anderson Kolawole, president Zuma Deck of the Pyrates Confraternity said what is honourable for the CCT chairman to do is to voluntarily resign over the offence he had committed, adding that he is no longer fit to occupy the position.

“If the CCT chairman refuses to resign, we call on the National Assembly to remove him from the office because he is no longer fit to remain there.”

On his own part, Olamide Oni, the vice president of Sahara Deck of the pyrates Confraternity, Abuja, said the CCT should be removed because he had shown to the whole world that he is tribalistic by not just assaulting the security man, but by also profiling him as “Biafra Boy”.”