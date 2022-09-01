20.4 C
Abuja

ASUU: How I resolved four-month strike overnight – Jonathan

EducationNews
Marcus Fatunmole
File photo: Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has narrated how he sat with key members of his cabinet and other top Federal Government officials to resolve a four-month strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in one day, after an all-night meeting.

Jonathan spoke at an event organised to mark the 70th birthday of the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Hassan Kukah, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He recalled that he thought the negotiation with the ASUU leaders at the meeting would not take many hours, but the talks spanned the whole night till 5:30 am the following morning.

Jonathan said, “The society we are managing is quite complex. Yes, I was the President, and I tried my best. Now, we are talking about the ASUU strike. During my time too, ASUU had four months of strike.

“Different committees were meeting, but nothing was working. I said, ‘How can our children stay out of school for four good months?

“So, I had to call a meeting of all the leadership of ASUU. I presided over the meeting with my vice president. The Attorney General was there. I said that night we must solve the problem. The Attorney General was there; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation was there; the ministers of education were there; the labour ministers were there; the finance ministers and everybody that had to do with the strike.

“And I thought that my being there would help us to do things quickly. But we spent the whole night. We finished like 5:30 am, and the strike was called off. So, there were issues.”

- Advertisement -

The ICIR reports that ASUU embarked on strike on February 14 over unmet demands by the Federal Government.

The strike clocks 200 days today, and all efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to end the logjam have failed.

This newspaper reports that some of the issues that forced ASUU into strike during Jonathan’s time are among the current reasons the association has downed tools, a strong indication that Jonathan’s government failed to implement the agreement it reached with the union.

The ICIR also reports that ASUU was on strike for at least 13 months (in 2010, 2011 and 2013) during Jonathan’s government over unmet demands by his government.

ASUU is currently demanding the implementation of an agreement the Federal Government signed with it in 2009, among other demands, namely: 

  • Deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).
  • Payment of outstanding arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).
  • Release of an agreed sum of money for revitalising public universities (federal and state).
  • Addressing proliferation and governance issues in state universities.
  • Settling promotion arrears.
  • Releasing withheld salaries of academics.
  • Payment of outstanding third-party deductions.
Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

70th birthday: Atiku, Obi, Tinubu hail Kukah

THE three leading presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections hailed Bishop Mattew Kukah...
News

FG to build 2.5mw solar plant in Kaduna Defence Academy

THE Federal Government is set to build a 2.5 megawatt hybrid solar power plant...
Media Opportunities

iMEdD hosts International Journalism Week

THE Incubator for Media Education and Development (iMEdD) is hosting the fourth edition of...
Conflict and Security

Police arrest ex-soldier supplying arms to bandits in Zamfara

THE Zamfara State Police Command has arrested an ex-soldier Saidu Lawal for supplying arms...
Business and Economy

Travellers to seek travel alternatives as Delta Air suspends JFK New York-Lagos route

TRAVELLERS may have to seek other foreign carriers from New York to Lagos as...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article70th birthday: Atiku, Obi, Tinubu hail Kukah

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.