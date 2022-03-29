ASUU strike: UNICAL orders students out of hostels

— 1 min read

The management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has ordered students of the institution out of their hostels with immediate effect due to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

A statement released on Tuesday by the Registrar Gabriel Egbe said following the industrial action embarked upon by ASUU, the school can no longer provide essential services in the hostels.

“The strike has adversely affected the provision of essential services in the halls of residence and on the campus, generally making it difficult to meet up with the management of these essential services.

“Consequently, the acting Chief Security Officer of the institution has been advised to lock up all the hostels as well as deploy security men to man all the halls of residence.

“Management wishes all students journey mercies, as they travel to meet their parents/guardians,” the statement said.

The management, however, urged students to take advantage of the strike period to engage in activities that would add value to their lives.

The ASUU strike, which has been going on for a longtime, has forced public universities in the country to shut down academic activities