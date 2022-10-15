28.1 C
Abuja

ASUU: Varsities direct students to resume for academic activities

EducationNews
Marcus Fatunmole
Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education
SOME Nigerian universities have announced the resumption of academic activities following the suspension of the eight-month-old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU suspended the strike it declared on February 14 because of unmet demands by the Federal Government on Friday, October 14, in compliance with the Appeal Court order upholding the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) verdict mandating the union to suspend the action.

The union also said it suspended the action because of the interventions of President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the House of Representatives, headed by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The ICIR reporter surfed through websites of federal universities in the country on Saturday. It was observed that two universities published their resumption dates and schedules of academic activities on their websites.

The universities are the University of Port Harcourt and the University of Calabar.

The reporter also saw many circulars on resumption dates allegedly from some universities online. But it could not confirmed if the circulars were genuine.

This newspaper reports that apart from their websites, universities have other platforms for communicating with their students.

The reporter discovered that while some universities’ websites, like Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, were inactive during the strike, others, such as that of University of Lagos (UNILAG), were active and regularly updated with relevant information despite the lecturers’ downing tools.

Several circulars that were posted online showed that some universities’ Senate would meet this week to determine when students would resume.

However resumption of academic activities have been put on hold in some states which were ravaged by flood, such as Delta and Bayelsa.

Though it is unclear if the union could rescind its decision to call off the strike following its claim that the Federal Government was yet to meet all its demands, students affected by the industrial action have been expressing happiness that they would return to school to continue their studies.

Marcus Fatunmole

