Athletics Championship: AIU clears Tobi Amusan to compete

THE Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has declared Tobi Amusan not guilty of the doping charges against her.

The Nigerian world 100m hurdles defending champion had been dragged into the mug for missing three whereabouts which left her participation at this year’s championship hanging in the balance.

In a tweet on their official handle, the AIU on Thursday night said, “A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline. The decision is currently confidential but will be published in due course,” the statement read.