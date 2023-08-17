Athletics Championship: AIU clears Tobi Amusan to compete

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Sports
Tobi Amusan
Dotun OMISAKIN
Dotun OMISAKIN

THE Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has declared Tobi Amusan not guilty of the doping charges against her.

The Nigerian world 100m hurdles defending champion had been dragged into the mug for missing three whereabouts which left her participation at this year’s championship hanging in the balance.

In a tweet on their official handle, the AIU on Thursday night said, “A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline. The decision is currently confidential but will be published in due course,” the statement read.

Dotun OMISAKIN

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.