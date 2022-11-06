Atiku alleges APC more corrupt than PDP

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is more corrupt than the PDP as of the time it was in charge of the country.

Abubakar made the allegation in an interview with Voice of America, part of which he shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Reacting to a question on the numerous accusations against the PDP on massive corruption when it was superintending over the affairs of the country, Abubakar responded, “But we have come to realise that the APC is even more corrupt than PDP.”

On how he will woo voters to support the PDP again for next year’s elections, the former Vice President said, “Well, I will remind them of the prosperity that the PDP brought to the country between 1999 and 2007, and the poverty, the insecurity, the instability that the APC has brought to the country since they came into office.”