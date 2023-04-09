31.1 C
Atiku to Nigerians: Don’t allow promoters of religious, tribal divisions succeed

Harrison Edeh
Harrison Edeh

FORMER Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians not to allow promoters of religious and tribal divisions to succeed.

The former Vice President, who joined Nigerian leaders to celebrate Christians on this year’s Easter said, “We must not allow those who seek to divide us to pretend as if our problems are a result of another ethnic or religious group.”

While emphasising the importance of the celebrations, Atiku said that the commemoration was a time for deep reflection as it marked the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and his victory over death.

He stated that the commemoration was a time for deep reflection as it marked the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and his victory over death.

“It is a time to reach out to our brothers and sisters in need.

“It is also a time for all of us — regardless of faith or ethnicity — to come together to pray for the peace of our nation. We must all remain constant in our efforts to promote unity — across all lines — because united, our nation remains stronger, and we can thrive as a people,” Atiku said in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Saturday.

“Our shared experiences bring us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do, we, as Nigerians, united in doing good, can and shall prevail,” he added.

He urged leaders at all levels to follow the virtues that defined the season – sacrifice, love, and charity – “and come together to help all Nigerians resolve the differences that divide us”.

He said Nigerians must collectively own their problems and find solutions to overcome them.

Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

