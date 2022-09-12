28.2 C
Abuja

Attackers of Ifeanyi Ubah should be promptly punished — Peter Obi

News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
File Photo : Peter Obi
THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the Sunday attack on the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

The attackers of the senator, who is seeking reelection on the ticket of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), opened fire on his convoy on Sunday, September 11, at Nkwo Enugu Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area, while he was returning to Nnewi, his home town, from a function.

No fewer than six policemen attached to the senator’s convoy were reportedly killed during the attack, although the figure has not been officially confirmed.

Reacting to the development in a tweet today, Obi described the attack as “condemnable and unacceptable.”

The former Anambra State governor further stressed the urgent need for enhanced security of lives and property in the society, and demanded the use of all machinery available to the government to promptly punish those who engage in dastardly acts, in accordance with the laws.

The tweet read, “I deeply commiserate with my brother, Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah, and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this ugly incident.

“The attack is condemnable and unacceptable. I hereby re-emphasise the urgent need for enhanced security of lives and property in society. I have continued to lay emphasis on the urgent need for enhanced security and protection of life and property in our society.

“Those who engage in these dastardly acts should be fished out swiftly using all machinery available to government, and promptly punished in accordance with our laws.

“I enjoin the Federal and State governments to strenuously strive to to curb the menace of insecurity rampaging our Nation.”

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

