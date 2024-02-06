Auditor-General’s report indicts UNILORIN for over N1bn corruption

THE University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has been enmeshed in different forms of corruption, amounting to over N1 billion, the Auditor-General of the Federation’s report revealed.

According to the report, which covers 2020 but was released in December 2023 and made available to the public in 2024, the university failed to remit 25 per cent of its internally generated revenue of N1 billion (N1,051-163,575.07) to the consolidated revenue fund (CRF) of the Federal Government in 2018.

Citing treasury circular 2016, paragraph 3(b) with reference number TRY/A10&B10/2016, the Auditor General’s Office noted that government agencies or parastatals were expected to limit their annual budgetary expenditure to no more than 75 per cent of their gross revenue and to remit 25 per cent to the CRF, which the Office said they failed to do.

The report stated that UNILORIN, under its vice-chancellor in the audit year, Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, did not remit over a billion naira to the CRF.

Abdulkareem, a professor of Chemical Engineering, was the vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin from 2017 to 2022.

“The University generated a total of N4,204,654,300.29 in 2018, out of which the sum of N1,051,163,575.07, being 25 per cent of the internally generated revenue (IG) was expected to be remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federal Government, and evidence of the remittance of N1,051, 163,575.07 to the CRF, being 25 per cent of the IGR in above, was not produced for audit.”

According to the report, the failure poses risks of losing government funds, an inability to fund the government budget, and diverting public funds.

The diversion of public funds is an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 16, 17(1)(c), and 22(5) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The report also attributed the failure to remit to possible weaknesses in the university’s internal control system.

However, that was not all the institution did. The report also revealed that the university, despite deducting (Pay As You Earn) PAYE amounting to over N200 million from staff salaries, failed to produce an audit for the remittance.

“Paragraph 235 of the Financial Regulations (FR) 2009 states, “Deductions for WHT, VAT and PAYE shall be remitted to the Federal Inland Revenue at the same time the payee who is the subject of the deduction is paid,” the report added.

“The University made PAYE deductions amounting to N227,370,455.26 from staff salary, and evidence of the remittance of N227,370,455.26 to the relevant tax authorities was not produced for audit,” the report stated.

This wasn’t the first time the Auditor-General’s Office would release comprehensive reports, indicting many MDAs and individuals of corruption.

The ICIR published several reports from the damning documents released by the Auditor-General over the years, emphasizing the need to ensure transparency and accountability in government.