Australia announces first Nigerian appointee of Victorian Multicultural Commission

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

A Nigerian national Abiola Akinbiyi has been appointed as the first Nigerian community representative commissioner of the Victorian Multicultural Commission in Australia.

Akinbiyi’s appointment was announced alongside other appointees by Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence, the Premier of Victoria, of the Australian Labour Party.

Each commissioner is recognised for their skills and life experience championing cultural and religious diversity across Victoria.

In a congratulatory message on Sunday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa said that Akinbiyi’s appointment was a proof of her leadership skills and passion towards women and youth empowerment.

She urged her not to relent in service to humanity but to remain focused and strive to achieve more in the service of mankind.

Akinbiyi, an award winning entrepreneur, community leader and advocate hails from Ibadan in Oyo State, Western Nigeria, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Pure and Applied Mathematics from Ladoke Akintola University of Science & Technology, Ogbomoso, and also a B.Sc in Nursing.

She is also a graduate of African Leadership Development Program (Leadership Victoria) where she was nominated for Women in Leadership and Entrepreneur of the year 2018 by African Media Australia. She is also the winner of 2018 Business and Entrepreneurship (Afro Shine Award ), also by African Media Australia.

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

